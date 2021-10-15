Accounts Chamber: 5 billion soms from Kumtor misused

The Council of the Accounts Chamber considered the report on the audit of the execution of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020. Press service of the Accounts Chamber reported.

Based on the results of the budget audit for 2019, the Accounts Chamber issued an order to restore 1.7 billion soms to the budget. At least 333.5 million soms have been returned, the balance is 1.4 billion soms.

«Based on the results of the audit, the Accounts Chamber revealed a number of shortcomings that influenced giving of a negative opinion and non-confirmation of reporting on the execution of the republican budget. Thus, it is noted that the data on total budget expenditures does not correspond to the data on total budget expenditures under the program budget by 19.7 billion soms,» the statement says.

Accounts payable on the republican budget, reflected in the financial statements, are overstated by 17.1 billion soms.

It turned out that 522.1 million soms received from Kumtor Gold Company CJSC were not included in the expenditure part of the report on the execution of the republican budget for 2020, as they were spent outside the treasury system. In addition, 4,915.7 billion soms of the funds received from Kumtor Gold Company were misused, including 1,072.4 billion soms were spent on the development of regions under the program «Financing of Entrepreneurship Entities», and 3,843.3 billion soms — to cover current budget expenditures.

In accordance with the terms of the agreements, external creditors were paid penalties for the unused part of the loan in 2020 in the amount of 95.2 million soms.

This led to the loss of funds from the republican budget for 2020. Similar payments were made in 2019 for 232.2 million soms.

The analysis of the targeted use of state borrowed funds for the projects «Financing of Agriculture — 8» and «Financing of Entrepreneurship Entities» also reflects a number of shortcomings. The State Agency for Management of Budget Loans did not carry out a proper control and monitoring of the targeted and efficient use of borrowed funds, repayment and servicing of budget loans. The information on the use of funds was based only on the data provided by the borrowers themselves. Following the results of the audit, instructions were given to eliminate shortcomings in the work," the statement says.