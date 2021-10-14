11:04
Head of Russian government congratulates Akylbek Japarov on his appointment

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Akylbek Japarov on his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the countries are linked by friendly, partnership and allied relations. «I am convinced that active joint work of the governments will further strengthen practical cooperation, promote new mutually beneficial initiatives,» the message says.

Akylbek Japarov was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on October 13 by the decree of the President Sadyr Japarov.
