Mass food poisoning registered in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan

Mass food poisoning was registered in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

The first patients applied to the medical center of the district on October 11.

«A total of 66 people turned for medical help, six were hospitalized, three of them are children. They are in a satisfactory condition,» the ministry noted.

According to preliminary data, the reason for the poisoning was the meat that was served at a feast. «Samples have been taken, research is underway. Information will be provided based on its results,» the ministry said.