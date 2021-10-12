Bishkek City Drama Theater takes part in festival in Kazakhstan

Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev took part in the 3rd International Theater Festival TeART-Kokshe in Kokshetau city (Kazakhstan). Representatives of the theater reported.

The program of the festival includes 12 performances by actors from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The 3rd International Theater Festival TeART-Kokshe is aimed at preserving and reviving the traditions of high theatrical culture, developing and strengthening creative ties, supporting and developing modern theatrical art.

The Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev performed on October 8 with Anton Chekhov’s drama «The Cherry Orchard» directed by a Russian director Tatyana Zakharova.

«Participation in international theater festivals of this level is a great honor for any team, a great opportunity to show oneself, one’s art, learn from other groups, it is a colossal creative stimulus, and contributes to further growth,» the artistic director of the theater, Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Umuralieva, said.