16:24
USD 84.80
EUR 98.11
RUB 1.18
English

Bishkek City Drama Theater takes part in festival in Kazakhstan

Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev took part in the 3rd International Theater Festival TeART-Kokshe in Kokshetau city (Kazakhstan). Representatives of the theater reported.

The program of the festival includes 12 performances by actors from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The 3rd International Theater Festival TeART-Kokshe is aimed at preserving and reviving the traditions of high theatrical culture, developing and strengthening creative ties, supporting and developing modern theatrical art.

The Bishkek City Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev performed on October 8 with Anton Chekhov’s drama «The Cherry Orchard» directed by a Russian director Tatyana Zakharova.

«Participation in international theater festivals of this level is a great honor for any team, a great opportunity to show oneself, one’s art, learn from other groups, it is a colossal creative stimulus, and contributes to further growth,» the artistic director of the theater, Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Umuralieva, said.
link: https://24.kg/english/210118/
views: 139
Print
Related
Bishkek Drama Theater receives two awards at festival in Kazakhstan
Theaters from Kyrgyzstan take part in international festival
Bishkek repeatedly hosts Street Theatre Festival
Gulaiym Kanimetova becomes best actress at LUDI Theater Festival
Actors of Kyrgyz theater to take part in international festival
Kyrgyz theater takes part in International Festival among CIS, Baltic states
Popular
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India
12 October, Tuesday
15:54
COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after v...
15:23
Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity
14:42
Bishkek City Drama Theater takes part in festival in Kazakhstan
14:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary government regulation of coal prices
13:49
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan