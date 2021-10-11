06:25
India to allocate $1.5 million grant for various projects in Kyrgyzstan

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Within the framework of the document, India will provide a grant of $1.5 million for the implementation of socially significant projects in the field of healthcare, agriculture and agro-industry, renewable energy, trade and other priority sectors of the economy.

An agreement was reached on the allocation of a preferential loan of $ 200 million by the Government of India to Kyrgyzstan.

At a meeting with the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, noted that the high level of relations between the countries is not burdened with any contradictions. He emphasized India’s desire to pursue its commitment to strengthening and developing Kyrgyz-Indian relations in all areas that cover the interests of the two states, including mutual support in international organizations.

The parties also discussed issues of regional security and the situation in Afghanistan, the fight against extremism and terrorism, and also stressed the need for close interaction and exchange of information in order to counter regional threats and challenges.
