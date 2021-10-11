18:20
New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

A new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic posted in the Twitter microblog.

According to it, Poland has provided 55,200 doses of the vaccine within the framework of the European Union (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism.

Deputy Ambassador of Poland Tomasz Kollat ​​said that the vaccines provided are a continuation of assistance to the brotherly Kyrgyz people. He reminded that at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, a group of Polish doctors visited Kyrgyzstan to exchange experiences and directly treat patients with coronavirus.

«The European Union and EU member states have been supporting Kyrgyzstan from the very beginning of the pandemic. Medical devices, personal protective equipment were provided, psychological and consulting assistance was rendered. After the vaccines were developed, they were made available through the COVAX program, in which the EU has invested €2.5 billion. The fight against the pandemic requires universal efforts and only together we can overcome these difficult times,» the Ambassador of the European Union Eduard Auer said.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov thanked the government of Poland for the assistance provided and noted that the received cargo would be distributed among vaccination centers.
