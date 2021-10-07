16:09
Russian artist immortalizes Kyrgyz doctors died in battle against COVID-19

Russian artist Elena Kirmizi Nar (Elena Sukhorukova) immortalized medical workers from Kyrgyzstan, who died in the battle against COVID-19. The artist herself informed 24.kg news agency.

«Warriors of Hippocrates» is the title of a series of personal exhibitions by the artist that include over 150 portraits of medical workers, who died in the fight against the pandemic.

Portraits of medical workers — heroes from all over Russia and the CIS countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) are presented.

Elena Sukhorukova painted portraits of a narcologist Anara Aidarkulova (59 years old), surgeon-proctologist Turat Kulzhabayev (45 years old) and a Professor of the Department of Surgery of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University Myrzabek Mateev (61 years old).

The exhibition «Warriors of Hippocrates» is held from October 1 to October 17 at the Regional Art Museum of Krasnodar. It is timed to coincide with the International Doctor’s Day.
