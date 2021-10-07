Russian artist immortalizes Kyrgyz doctors died in battle against COVID-19

Russian artist Elena Kirmizi Nar (Elena Sukhorukova) immortalized medical workers from Kyrgyzstan, who died in the battle against COVID-19. The artist herself informed 24.kg news agency.
«Warriors of Hippocrates» is the title of a series of personal exhibitions by the artist that include over 150 portraits of medical workers, who died in the fight against the pandemic.
Portraits of medical workers — heroes from all over Russia and the CIS countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) are presented.
Elena Sukhorukova painted portraits of a narcologist Anara Aidarkulova (59 years old), surgeon-proctologist Turat Kulzhabayev (45 years old) and a Professor of the Department of Surgery of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University Myrzabek Mateev (61 years old).