Sadyr Japarov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin today. Press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed current aspects of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation, the state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial ties in various fields.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him good health, long life, as well as further success in responsible government activities. He highly appreciated the joint interaction of countries based on strong traditions of historical friendship and mutual respect, stressing the great personal contribution of Vladimir Putin to this cause.

The head of state also congratulated the leader of Russia on the successful holding of the State Duma elections, expressing confidence that its further activities will be aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary ties with the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked for the congratulations, and also stressed the readiness of the Russian side to continue building up mutually beneficial cooperation on all issues on the joint agenda.