EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan

European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Terhi Hakala and the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore will visit Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

They are accompanied by the new head of the Central Asia Division of the European External Action Service Dietmar Krissler.

During the two-day visit, Terhi Hakala and Eamon Gilmore will meet with the highest leadership of Kyrgyzstan, including the President Sadyr Japarov, the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, and Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov.

The parties plan to discuss cooperation between the EU and Kyrgyzstan, recent events in the country, including the upcoming parliamentary elections, the situation with human rights and fundamental freedoms. They will also discuss regional cooperation between the EU and Central Asia.

In Bishkek, the special envoys will meet with civil society, individual human rights defenders and ambassadors of the EU countries.