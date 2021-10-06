Yntymak and Kelechek political parties merge

Yntymak and Kelechek political parties have merged. Balbak Tulobaev announced on Facebook.

«We have united into a single political force to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will be held on November 28,» the message says.

Marlen Mamataliev and Chingiz Makeshov noted that the association will carry out economic reforms aimed at improving the welfare of Kyrgyzstanis.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.