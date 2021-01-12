15:33
USD 83.19
EUR 101.39
RUB 1.12
English

Myktybek Arstanbek announces intention to create political party

Presidential candidate Myktybek Arstanbek accepted election results and announced his intention to create a political party. He posted a video on his Instagram.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan, elections were held honestly and transparently, but there is work to do.

«During the campaign, we have spent only 120,000 soms and reached the 4th place. We were able to prove that it is not necessary to spend a lot of money for the people to hear you,» he said.

He also announced his intention to create a political party and called on people who are ready to work for the good of the country to join him.

«We want to show an example of a new society, as well as a new political culture. Our first step towards this is creation of a political party. We plan to hold a congress by the end of January. We will develop a new platform, charter, program and present it to the people,» Myktybek Arstanbek said.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/179692/
views: 110
Print
Related
iPhone 7 promised for name of new party in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
12 January, Tuesday
15:06
EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections i...
14:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally
14:44
Introduction of technical regulations not to affect cost of fuel and lubricants
14:20
Myktybek Arstanbek announces intention to create political party
14:06
Ex-PM Kubatbek Boronov arrives at Financial Police for interrogation