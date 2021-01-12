Myktybek Arstanbek announces intention to create political party

Presidential candidate Myktybek Arstanbek accepted election results and announced his intention to create a political party. He posted a video on his Instagram.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan, elections were held honestly and transparently, but there is work to do.

«During the campaign, we have spent only 120,000 soms and reached the 4th place. We were able to prove that it is not necessary to spend a lot of money for the people to hear you,» he said.

He also announced his intention to create a political party and called on people who are ready to work for the good of the country to join him.

«We want to show an example of a new society, as well as a new political culture. Our first step towards this is creation of a political party. We plan to hold a congress by the end of January. We will develop a new platform, charter, program and present it to the people,» Myktybek Arstanbek said.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.