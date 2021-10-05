Sadyr Japarov presents apartment to parents of killed during October 2020 events

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the father of Umutbek Altynbek uulu, Altynbek Dzhumataev, who was tragically killed during the October 2020 events. Press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting began with a prayer in memory of the deceased young Kyrgyzstani.

Sadyr Japarov promised to provide the parents of Umutbek Altynbek uulu with an apartment in Bishkek last year after the October events.

After the publication of information in social media that the Umutbek’s family did not receive the promised housing from the president within a year, the press service of the head of state said that the resolution of this issue was delayed due to the negligence of certain employees of the capital’s City Hall.

«Sadyr Japarov, having learned about this some time ago, took the situation under his personal control, all the issues have been resolved. Today, the president handed over the keys to a two-room apartment in the capital to Altynbek Dzhumataev,» the press service reported.

Umutbek was 19 years old. The guy was fatally wounded by an exploded grenade during the dispersal of protesters on the night of October 6 last year.