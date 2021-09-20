10:31
USD 84.78
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.17
English

National Statistical Committee: Export of gold decreases 2.7 times in 2021

Export of gold have decreased 2.7 times since the beginning of 2021. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to the report of the committee’s specialists, the volume of export deliveries in January-July this year amounted to $ 973.5 million. This is 16.5 percent less than in the same period in 2020.

The decrease in export supplies in January — July 2021 compared to the corresponding period a year ago is associated with a decrease in gold supplies (2.7 times), equipment and mechanical devices — by 26.7 percent, ores and concentrates of precious metals — by 22,7 percent, fruits and nuts — by 15.7 percent, plastics and plastic products — by 2.8 percent.

It was reported earlier that the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has suspended Kyrgyzaltyn JSC from the LBMA Good Delivery List for failing to meet the requirements of the Responsible Sourcing Programme.

The LBMA has stated in June that the 11-step Incident Review Process has been invoked for Kyrgyzaltyn in response to «issues concerning delivery and the potential for fraud».

The loss of accreditation will restrict Kyrgyzaltyn’s access to the mainstream market, because major banks that dominate precious metals trading tend to handle only metal from refineries on the LBMA’s Good Delivery list.
link: https://24.kg/english/207655/
views: 79
Print
Related
LBMA: Kyrgyzaltyn JSC suspended from Good Delivery List
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of precious metals
Export of gold from Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 180 million for 5 months
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of food products and grain
Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
Export grows thanks to simplified border control procedures
Two women detained while trying to smuggle gold into Uzbekistan
Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU
Three bags of stones with gold: Illegal cargo detained in Naryn region
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list Kumtor case: Centerra's executives put on wanted list
20 September, Monday
10:29
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24...
10:14
58 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,780 in total
10:09
National Statistical Committee: Export of gold decreases 2.7 times in 2021
09:59
Officials develop Concept of Agrarian Development of Kyrgyzstan
18 September, Saturday
17:49
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
17:07
Kumtor case: Dzhoomart Otorbaev placed in SCNS remand prison
16:51
Manas National Theater to open in Kyrgyzstan
13:23
COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed
13:04
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export