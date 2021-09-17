17:59
USD 84.80
EUR 99.82
RUB 1.17
English

Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones

Sections of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road in Boom gorge will be periodically closed for traffic on September 20 −24. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

Compulsory descent of stones will be carried out at the 131st kilometer of the road.

The work is carried out in the daytime after partial blocking of the road by the employees of the Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — from 9.00 to 15.00. Transport will move along one lane.

The works are carried out under favorable weather conditions.
link: https://24.kg/english/207511/
views: 90
Print
Related
Flag of Kyrgyzstan made of painted stones restored in Boom gorge
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Road in Boom gorge to be periodically closed for 5 days
Road in Boom gorge to be repeatedly closed for traffic
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Popular
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
17 September, Friday
17:35
Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place in Bishkek Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place i...
17:11
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones
17:04
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
16:38
New director of Unaa state institution appointed
16:15
Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office of Russia to visit KR