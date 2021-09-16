15:57
Sadyr Japarov announces position of Kyrgyzstan on Afghanistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced the position of Kyrgyzstan on the situation in Afghanistan at CSTO summit. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President once again stressed that participation of Kyrgyzstan in the CSTO has always been a priority in the country’s foreign policy. The republic attaches particular importance to cooperation of the member states within the framework of the CSTO as a guarantor of security in the region.

«The current unpredictable military-political situation in the region is of great concern and requires close cooperation. For our part, we are ready and call on all member countries of the organization to continue working together exclusively in the spirit of mutual support,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed serious concern about the current situation in Afghanistan, which could negatively affect the security of the CSTO member states.

The head of state noted that the formation of a theocratic state in the region would undoubtedly negatively affect the current situation in the CSTO member countries. At the same time, he stressed the commitment of the Kyrgyz side to support friendly relations with Afghanistan and non-interference in its internal affairs.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov drew attention to the need to conduct a dialogue with representatives of the new government of Afghanistan about possible options for cooperation on various issues for the soonest possible stabilization of the situation in the republic. «We hope for the soonest possible stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan and formation of a new inclusive government with a variant of the state structure acceptable to the people of this country,» he added.
