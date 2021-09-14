15:27
Wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia

A 65-year-old Kyrgyzstani, who was on the interstate wanted list for fraud, was detained in St. Petersburg city (Russia). Russian media report.

On April 28, 2018, the detainee deceived a local resident in Osh city and made him to hand him over $2,500. He went missing on June 11, 2018 and was put on the interstate wanted list.

The suspect was hiding on the territory of Leningrad Oblast. At the same time, the detainee did not have registration. The man was taken to the police department. The police also notified the law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan about capture of the alleged offender.
