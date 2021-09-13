00:25
USD 84.80
EUR 100.47
RUB 1.17
English

Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan develops a new interagency plan for combatting COVID-19 for 2021-2023. Press center of the ministry reported.

An offsite workshop was held yesterday with the support of WHO, attended by specialists from departments of the ministry, representatives of government agencies responsible for the prevention and fight against COVID-19.

«The main task for the participants of the meeting is the development of an action plan against COVID-19 to level the risks of the threat of the spread of infection,» the ministry said.

Important components in the plan are sustainable financing, intersectoral coordination, full digitalization of health care, as well as adherence to health protection measures, increasing public confidence in information from competent sources, and unconditional acceptance of recommended behaviors during a pandemic.

«We must learn from the current situation to improve preparedness to combat not only COVID-19, but also future infectious disease outbreaks. It is especially important to improve interdepartmental coordination to strengthen the country’s potential to overcome such crises,» the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/206961/
views: 275
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 224.6 million people globally
1,670 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 262 - in serious condition
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,226 in total
1,734 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 277 - in serious condition
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
100 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,083 in total
Wearing of masks is mandatory in Bishkek schools
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 223.1 million people globally
Popular
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
13 September, Monday
19:21
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16 Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security C...
18:35
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
18:23
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
18:20
Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023
18:11
State Committee for National Security to get $5 million to combat cyber threats