17:28
USD 84.80
EUR 100.47
RUB 1.17
English

Traffic accident in Chui region: Rally held at Prosecutor General's Office

Relatives of killed in a traffic accident in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan held a rally in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek.

According to the representative of the victims Asyl Tagaeva, the traffic accident occurred on July 22. Since then, the investigators have not been able to place the defendant in a pre-trial detention center.

«The defendant in the case is Temirbek Isaev, his brother previously worked at the Prosecutor General’s Office. The culprit was taken into custody on paper only, in fact, he is allegedly being treated in a hospital,» Asyl Tagaeva said.

According to the relatives of the victims, Temirbek Isaev was drunk at the time of the traffic accident.

The traffic accident occurred on the 107th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road (Nur village) on July 22. Honda Stepwgn and Mitsubishi Pajero cars collided. Six people were killed in the traffic accident.
link: https://24.kg/english/206920/
views: 159
Print
Related
Two people killed, seven injured in traffic accident in Batken region
Rally in support of Orozaiym Narmatova held in Osh city
Dordoi market sellers hold rally in front of Government House in Bishkek
Residents of Terek-Sai village hold rally against gold mining company
Dordoi market sellers hold rally
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate
Three people killed in traffic accident in Kadamdzhai district
Two people killed in traffic accident in Bazar-Korgon district
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
Popular
Kyrgyzstan receives 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine Kyrgyzstan receives 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine
Batken residents receive humanitarian aid from migrants living in Russia Batken residents receive humanitarian aid from migrants living in Russia
Foreign Minister and EU Special Representative discuss reforms, joint plans Foreign Minister and EU Special Representative discuss reforms, joint plans
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
13 September, Monday
16:18
Director of Unaa state institution Turusbek Tumonbaev relieved of post Director of Unaa state institution Turusbek Tumonbaev r...
16:15
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
16:07
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16:01
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
15:37
Kyrgyzstani detained by SCNS of Tajikistan placed under house arrest