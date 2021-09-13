Traffic accident in Chui region: Rally held at Prosecutor General's Office

Relatives of killed in a traffic accident in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan held a rally in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek.

According to the representative of the victims Asyl Tagaeva, the traffic accident occurred on July 22. Since then, the investigators have not been able to place the defendant in a pre-trial detention center.

«The defendant in the case is Temirbek Isaev, his brother previously worked at the Prosecutor General’s Office. The culprit was taken into custody on paper only, in fact, he is allegedly being treated in a hospital,» Asyl Tagaeva said.

According to the relatives of the victims, Temirbek Isaev was drunk at the time of the traffic accident.

The traffic accident occurred on the 107th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road (Nur village) on July 22. Honda Stepwgn and Mitsubishi Pajero cars collided. Six people were killed in the traffic accident.