At least 210 new buses have been delivered to Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The City Hall stressed that the buses left the Ala-Too square and started serving their routes. All of them run on gas and will not harm the environment.

The City Hall reminded that in order to provide the capital with public transport, the city provides municipal routes for outsourcing prior to competition. The City Hall entered into cooperation agreements with Eco Passenger Transportation LLC for the supply of 350 Japanese ISUZU buses manufactured by SamAvto LLC (Uzbekistan) by the end of the year.

«In the future, the partner undertakes, subject to the concluded contractual relations in 2022-2023, to increase the number of buses running on gas, including 9, 10 and 12-meter buses up to 1,000 units,» the City Hall informed.