Art protest against political repressions to take place in Bishkek

An art protest against political repressions will take place on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on September 17. Author of the project, artist-painter Aliya Shagieva, daughter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, announced.

According to her, Salt Peanuts jazz band, Amantur Moldaliev, will perform at the exhibition of contemporary paintings on the main theme of the event. The program also includes a DJ set, standing buffet, a bubble show, a creative corner for children.

Aliya Shagieva warned that provocateurs could come to the event.
