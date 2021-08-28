14:53
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with medical workers and scientists. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the particular importance of the development of medicine and the role of medical workers in maintenance of health of the nation.

«During the pandemic, we faced a shortage of medical personnel, lack of necessary equipment in hospitals and laboratories. The President signed a decree aimed at developing the healthcare sector. Today, more than 17 billion soms are allocated for health care from the republican budget. Feldsher-midwife stations are built in villages, hospitals — in regions, the material and technical base of medical institutions is being upgraded. This year, the salaries of medical workers have been increased, and 1.8 billion soms have been allocated from the budget for this,» he said.

At least 1.1 billion soms were allocated in 2021 to pay compensations to medical workers, who worked in the red zones.

Ulukbek Maripov

During the meeting, issues of reforming the healthcare system, vaccination of the population against COVID-19, measures to further counter the spread of infection and other pressing issues were discussed.

The meeting took place within opening of the morphological building of the International School of Medicine of the International University of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/205504/
views: 79
Print
Related
Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Ten medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to be erected near KSMA
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
About 25,000 hospital nurses work in Kyrgyzstan
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
28 August, Saturday
14:46
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken Construction of houses for border conflict victims near...
14:28
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
14:11
1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones
13:55
Paralympics 2020: Kyrgyzstani loses judo tournament
13:50
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek