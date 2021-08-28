1.1 billion soms allocated for compensations to doctors working in red zones

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with medical workers and scientists. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the particular importance of the development of medicine and the role of medical workers in maintenance of health of the nation.

«During the pandemic, we faced a shortage of medical personnel, lack of necessary equipment in hospitals and laboratories. The President signed a decree aimed at developing the healthcare sector. Today, more than 17 billion soms are allocated for health care from the republican budget. Feldsher-midwife stations are built in villages, hospitals — in regions, the material and technical base of medical institutions is being upgraded. This year, the salaries of medical workers have been increased, and 1.8 billion soms have been allocated from the budget for this,» he said.

At least 1.1 billion soms were allocated in 2021 to pay compensations to medical workers, who worked in the red zones. Ulukbek Maripov

During the meeting, issues of reforming the healthcare system, vaccination of the population against COVID-19, measures to further counter the spread of infection and other pressing issues were discussed.

The meeting took place within opening of the morphological building of the International School of Medicine of the International University of Kyrgyzstan.