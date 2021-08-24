12:49
English

President Sadyr Japarov participates in board meeting of Interior Ministry

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participates in the board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. President’s press service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Own sources informed that the head of state will be shown the renovated building of the law enforcement agency.

Participants of the board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs sums up the results of the work of the police for the first half of 2021.

Tynystanov and Ivanitsyn Streets in Bishkek are closed to traffic.
