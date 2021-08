President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov started his working trip around Issyk-Kul region with laying flowers at the monument to the outstanding statesman Zhusup Abdrakhmanov in Zharkynbaevo village. Presidential press service reported.

Jubilee events will be held this year at the republican level in honor of the 120anniversary of the first Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kyrgyz ASSR, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, who made a significant contribution to the formation of Kyrgyz statehood.

The anniversary celebrations are planned in Bishkek and regions of the country, including in Zharkynbaevo village, where Zhusup Abdrakhmanov was born.

Sadyr Japarov greeted and talked warmly with the elders of the village.