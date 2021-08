Kyrgyzstani Muhammad Abdullaev won a bronze medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 79 kilograms within the World Grappling Championship for juniors and cadets held in Ufa (Russia). United World Wrestling website reports.

He defeated a wrestler from Kazakhstan — 4: 1.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Abdumalik Karachov, became the fifth in the weight category up to 57 kilograms.

Several more athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic will perform today.