Passport system of Belarus hacked: Kurmanbek Bakiyev's data found

A group of hackers hacked into the passport system of Belarus and posted data of some politicians on Telegram.

Anonymous hackers from Cyberpartisans claim they have hacked the country’s passport system. The hackers obtained information of millions of Belarusians, including «hidden data» of the leadership of the security forces, people from the inner circle of Alexander Lukashenko, KGB officers and intelligence officers in the European Union. There are also the passport data of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev. He was overthrown on April 7, 2010 and fled from the republic to Minsk.

The data leaked from «Passport» information system. It serves the passport and visa services at the level of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, the Internal Affairs Department of the regional executive committees, as well as subordinate units of the passport and visa service of the territorial bodies of Internal Affairs of Belarus. The system was created by the Minsk enterprise Todes by the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is reported that Todes is developing similar information systems for the security forces of Kazakhstan.

It should be reminded that the Kyrgyz authorities periodically say that they intend to extradite Kurmanbek Bakiyev to his homeland for criminal prosecution.