Five cases of human trafficking registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2021

Five cases of human trafficking have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The head of the Criminal Police Department Marlis Dzhumabaev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to him, pre-trial proceedings are underway on four facts, one case was dismissed due to lack of corpus delicti. For comparison: 15 cases of human trafficking were registered in the republic in 2020.

«When citizens, who become victims of human trafficking apply, there are objective and subjective factors. This is both a lack of confidence in law enforcement agencies and a fear of public condemnation. Citizens often try to distance themselves from law enforcement agencies, and this category of crimes goes into the category of latent crimes that are not registered by law enforcement agencies,» Marlis Dzhumabaev said.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstanis often become victims of labor slavery in Kazakhstan and Russia.