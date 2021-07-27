Zhenish Moldokmatov goes on hunger strike

The leader of Turan party, Zhenish Moldokmatov, who is in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek, went on a hunger strike. His assistant Erlan Bekchoro uulu told.

It is known that yesterday the accused was handed a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under article 264 (staging mass riots) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In protest, Zhenish Modokmatov went on a hunger strike. He does not admit his guilt.

Zhenish Moldokmatov was previously detained and arrested in connection with the events on October 5-6 last year.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.