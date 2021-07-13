14:38
Zulushev: Criminal Code hinders work of law enforcement system

The existing Сodes hinder the work of the law enforcement and judicial systems and needed to be revised. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev said at parliamentary hearings on discussion of the draft Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on Offences.

«Six months ago, we had an extensive discussion on the Codes adopted on January 1, 2019. It was attended by representatives of the law enforcement and judicial systems, the trial attorneys, civil society and the authors of the previous legislation. Everyone agreed that the current Сodes create many problems for the judicial and law enforcement systems, hinder their work. Therefore, it was decided that the Codes needed to be revised. According to the Constitution, the Prosecutor General’s Office is given the right to initiate bills. Therefore, we set about writing a new draft of the Codes,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

The developed draft of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes was published on the website of the Parliament for public discussion on May 7. It was submitted to the Parliament a month later.
link: https://24.kg/english/200953/
views: 92
