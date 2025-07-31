Code of Honor for Kyrgyzstanis developed on Presidential Administration's order

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan has put forward a draft Code of Honor for public discussion. This Code is a set of unified moral standards, «designed to serve as a guide for ethical and moral behavior for citizens, youth, public figures, and the broader population.»

«In recent years, topics such as social responsibility, mutual respect, public morality, and devotion to the homeland have become especially relevant in society. As a developing democratic and multiethnic state, the Kyrgyz Republic needs to strengthen not only its legal framework but also the moral and cultural norms of public conduct,» the background statement to the document reads.

The main goal is to shape and solidify key values in Kyrgyz society, such as:

Preserving honor and dignity;

Respecting national symbols and historical heritage;

Showing deference to elders and caring for the younger generation;

Promoting tolerance and opposing hatred, aggression, and hostility;

Upholding decency, honesty, and justice;

Ensuring social harmony and patriotism.

It is proposed to apply the Code of Honor in educational work in educational institutions; ethical behavior of state and municipal employees; implementation of youth policy, military-patriotic education, coverage in the media; formation of the ideological basis of cultural events and development of civic activity and responsibility.

The Code of Honor of the Kyrgyz Republic is a document of educational and humanitarian nature, aimed at strengthening national identity, development of the internal culture of the individual and promoting public ethics. It is non-political in nature.