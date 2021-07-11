19:42
Vaccine to make Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 free, Health Minister hopes

Vaccine is one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its consequences, not related to lockdown (general restrictions). This is confirmed by the world experience and recommendations of specialists in the field of medicine, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan said.

The press center reminded that 1.25 million doses of SinoPharm’s Vero Cell vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization, were delivered to Bishkek by a special plane from China today. The vaccine will be distributed among all vaccination centers of the republic in compliance with all transportation standards and temperature conditions.

«The arrived batch of the vaccine allows the Ministry of Health and Social Development to meet the demand for vaccination for a long time to come. In this regard, shortage of the vaccine is out of question. Every citizen must show responsibility. I recommend getting vaccinated,» the head of the Ministry of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stated.

We expect that vaccination will help us overcome the COVID crisis, move all regions of the country to a green zone that is safe, free from COVID-19, and return to our normal life without any fear.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

The ministry noted that 1.25 million doses are all the first component. Officials promise to purchase the same amount by the time the second component is to be received. The second dose is to be get 21 days after the first.
