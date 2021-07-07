1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered in coming days

Delivery of 1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Kyrgyzstan is expected in the coming days. Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova told at a briefing.

According to her, 1,100,000 doses were purchased at the expense of the republican budget, 150,000 doses were provided by the Chinese side at no cost.

The issue of purchase of additional batch of this vaccine in the same amount is also being considered.

According to the plan, it is necessary to vaccinate 70 percent of the population, or 2,187,417 people, who include priority groups of citizens — 1,312,450.