Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won four medals at the Yasar Dogu International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament, which was held on June 25-27 in Istanbul (Turkey). The Federation of Wrestling of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Alibek Osmonov (up to 65 kilograms) won a gold medal, Ernazar Akmataliev (up to 65 kilograms) and Almaz Smanbekov (up to 57 kilograms) — silver medals, and Myrzanazar uulu Bekbolot (up to 57 kilograms) won a bronze medal.