Another kurultai of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan took place in the republic. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reports.

During the event, Kochkonbai Sadillaev became the Chairman of the Ulema Council.

Bakyt Nurdinov was appointed a Chairman of the Central Audit Commission of the clergy.

The SDMK noted that the Audit Commission checks the finances of the clergy.

Zamir kary Rakiev was elected the head of SDMK.