Single dose Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian one-component coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light was registered in Kyrgyzstan. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The efficacy of the single dose Sputnik Light vaccine is 79.4 percent since the 28th day after immunization. Its effectiveness was assessed on the basis of data of the Russians who have received only one shot as part of the civilian mass vaccination program and did not get a second shot for any reason from December 5, 2020 to April 15, 2021.

An efficacy rate of about 80 percent exceeds that of many vaccines that require two shots.

«Registration of Sputnik Light vaccine in Kyrgyzstan will allow to provide the country with another highly effective and safe vaccine against coronavirus. The single-component vaccine will shorten the time of vaccination of the population and accelerate formation of herd immunity,» the head of the Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
