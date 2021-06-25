All strains of coronavirus circulate in Kyrgyzstan

There are all strains of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Control of Viral Infections under Preventive Medicine NGO, Doctor of Medical Sciences Zuridin Nurmatov told at a press conference.

According to him, there is a system of epidemiological surveillance in the world. There are laboratories that monitor mutation of a new virus.

«We detect unusual cases and send them to special laboratories in Russia, Europe, the United States, including WHO. According to the results of these tests, all strains: Indian, British, South African, Brazilian have been detected in the republic. The latest surge in the number of people infected with coronavirus is also associated with these mutations. The rate of spread of these mutated COVID-19 variants is 50-70 percent higher compared to the primary variant,» Zuridin Nurmatov said.