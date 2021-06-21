Repeat elections: 113 candidates for deputies denied registration

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils will be held in Osh, Bishkek and Tokmak cities on July 11.

At least 18 political parties are participating in the race in the capital. Some 1,371 candidates were nominated. Lists with 1,258 candidates have been registered. At the same time, the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission notes that 113 candidates were denied registration for various reasons.

In total, 33 political parties intend to take part in the repeat elections in three cities.

Campaigning began today, June 21. It will end on July 10 at 8.00.