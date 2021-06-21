13:03
Sadyr Japarov and Dmitry Kozak discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Executive Office of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak.

According to presidential press service, an exchange of views took place on the current state and promising areas of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation, as well as implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of the heads of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in Sochi on May 24.

They also discussed measures to counter the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply of Russian vaccines to the country.
