COVID-19: No plans to open hospital at former Gansi base

There are no plans to open a hospital at the former Gansi base. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the number of patients is the same as last year, but there is no panic. «There is no point in opening a hospital at Gansi. There are enough places in hospitals. There are enough supplies of medicines and personal protective equipment. The staff is trained, we control everything,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev assured.

More than 64 million soms have been spent on the repair of Semetei hospital.

Last year, the former barracks of the American military were used first for observation to accommodate citizens arriving in the country, and later for hospitalization of patients with COVID-19. The previous leadership of the Ministry of Health and the country said that an infectious diseases hospital would be opened there, which would have laboratories, sorting points, «dirty» and «clean» zones.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva visited the facility in November 2020. The press service of the government reported then that the hospital was completely ready to receive patients. But it never worked after re-profiling.