Losses of enterprises reach 60.5 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

The amount of losses from non-operational activities of enterprises in the real sector of the economy increased seven times compared to 2019 and reached 60.5 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

About 22,000 enterprises operated in the real sector of the republic’s economy in 2020. At year-end, they made a profit of 10.6 billion soms, which is 4.5 times lower than the level of 2019.

«The financial and economic activities of enterprises in the real sector of the economy have remained profitable for the past five years. But in 2020, they received the smallest amount of net profit in the last five years and the largest amount of losses from non-operating activities,» the National Statistical Committee stressed.