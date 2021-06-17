Investment inflow to Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost a quarter

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, inflow of foreign direct investment to Kyrgyzstan decreased by almost a quarter. The National Statistical Committee of the republic provided such data.

The inflow of investments in January - March 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 decreased by 24.4 percent and amounted to $ 112.1 million. There was a decrease in the inflow of all components, except for loans received from non-residents, the volume of which increased 3.3 times.

China accounts for the largest share in the total volume of incoming foreign direct investment (47.4 percent), Turkey - 14.3 percent, the Netherlands - 9.7 percent and Great Britain - 9.3 percent.

The outflow of foreign direct investment in the first quarter of the year compared to 2020 increased by 16 percent and amounted to $ 479.1 million.

The outflow exceeded the level of investment inflow by $ 367 million.

Canada accounts for the largest share in the total outflow of foreign direct investment - 68.1 percent, China - 19.6 percent and Turkey - 1.7 percent.