Ulukbek Maripov meets with newly appointed ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the newly appointed heads of diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that the diplomats have to build constructive interaction with representatives of political and business circles with an emphasis on expanding political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

According to him, the country is open to cooperation and is ready to support investors seeking to invest in the Kyrgyz economy.

«Projects in the field of energy, transport, mining, light, food and processing industries, agriculture, tourism are of priority importance for us. Particular attention should be paid to protection of the rights and interests of our compatriots abroad. You and the staff of the embassies should closely interact with members of the Kyrgyz diasporas, provide all possible assistance in solving problems of our fellow citizens. This is an important part of your work,» the Chairman of the Cabinet stressed.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland) Almazbek Beishenaliev, Ambassadors to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev, Kuwait Azamat Karagulov and Turkmenistan Talant Sultanov.