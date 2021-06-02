11:39
President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of Osh city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

The President was told about the social and economic development of Osh city, implementation of complex infrastructural, social and economic projects.

The Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov reported on the measures taken to improve and create favorable conditions for the life of the city residents.

The President Sadyr Japarov noted the need for timely implementation of city development programs that have a direct impact on the livelihoods of residents of the southern capital.

The head of state drew attention to the upcoming repeat elections to local councils in some cities of the country.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to ensure full transparency and openness of the elections, to prevent use of administrative resources by officials at all levels.

He noted that the elections of deputies of local councils on April 11 showed that some local leaders did not learn lessons from past events and committed violations, therefore the results of the elections in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities have been invalidated.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to take all measures to ensure legality, rights and freedoms of citizens, law, order and public safety, compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements during the preparation and holding of elections.

The head of state stressed that any illegal actions aimed at influencing the course of the elections by municipal and other officials would be strictly suppressed.

As the president noted, there are similar requirements for Bishkek and Tokmak cities.
