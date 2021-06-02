11:38
USD 84.37
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.15
English

WHO approves second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the second Chinese-made vaccine Sinovac for emergency use. Interfax reports.

According to the media outlet, Sinovac is an inactivated vaccine that requires simple storage conditions, which makes it convenient for use under limited conditions.

«A WHO expert group has completed a study of the vaccine, which will allow it to be used within the COVAX program,» the statement says.

More than 200 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, known as CoronaVac, have already been shipped to various countries. The company said it estimated that more than 100 million doses of the vaccine have been used worldwide.

In early May, WHO approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinopharm against COVID-19. In total, the organization has already approved seven vaccines.
link: https://24.kg/english/196063/
views: 142
Print
Related
COVID-19 vaccine: Exact dates of next deliveries unknown
COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine to be produced in Uzbekistan
WHO could include Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19 in list of recommended
UNICEF and Human Vaccine sign agreement on Sputnik V vaccine supply
COVID-19: Sinopharm vaccine delivery issue resolved
Vaccination with first dose completed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan runs out of first dose of COVID-19 vaccines
WHO predicts emergence of new deadly virus
Defrosting of Sputnik V: Damage amounted to about 840,000 soms
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
2 June, Wednesday
11:24
President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of Osh city President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of...
11:09
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:06
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
11:00
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:56
358 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,469 in total