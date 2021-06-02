WHO approves second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the second Chinese-made vaccine Sinovac for emergency use. Interfax reports.

According to the media outlet, Sinovac is an inactivated vaccine that requires simple storage conditions, which makes it convenient for use under limited conditions.

«A WHO expert group has completed a study of the vaccine, which will allow it to be used within the COVAX program,» the statement says.

More than 200 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, known as CoronaVac, have already been shipped to various countries. The company said it estimated that more than 100 million doses of the vaccine have been used worldwide.

In early May, WHO approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinopharm against COVID-19. In total, the organization has already approved seven vaccines.