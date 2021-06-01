11:03
Rally in support of Zhenish Moldokmatov held near Bishkek City Court

A rally in support of the leader of Turan political party Zhenish Moldokmatov is being held near the Bishkek City Court.

About 30 people demand to release him from custody. They hold banners saying: «Freedom to Zhenish Moldokmatov!», «Court, be fair!», «Stop political repression!». The court is deciding on a preventive measure for the politician.

Zhenish Moldokmatov was detained within the case on events on October 5-6, 2020.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 in Bishkek to protest falsification of the results of the parliamentary elections. Then riots broke out. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul the election results. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president of the country.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody. Others are under house arrest.
