National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 99th place in the updated FIFA ranking, having moved one line down.

There are 210 teams in the list. The top three are Belgium, France and Brazil, which are followed by England, Portugal, Spain. The national team of Russia takes the 38th place.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,240 points.

Matches with participation of the national team are not held due to coronavirus.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will play three matches within the qualifying round for the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 in Osaka (Japan) in June.