Citizens hold rally at SCNS building demanding meeting with Kamchybek Tashiev

A protest is taking place near the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) in Bishkek. The protesters want the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to receive them.

According to one of the protesters, Mukhtar Sharipov, he was convicted without participation of a lawyer and experts.

«I was convicted illegally — without participation of a lawyer, an expert. I am an engineer, disabled person. The relatives of those present here were also convicted illegally,» Mukhtar Sharipov told.

At the same time, the protesters did not say what exactly the convicts were accused of and what for they were sentenced.
