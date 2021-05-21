Dastan Dogoev appointed Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, based on Article 4 of the law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by referendum on April 11, 2021, Dastan Dogoev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Digital Development. Presidential press service reported.

Dastan Dogoev replaced Azamat Dyikanbaev, who was detained for extortion of a large sum of money.

The new Deputy Prime Minister will turn 35 in August. He is a Kingston University graduate with a BA in Business Administration. In May 2019, he was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications. He worked as an Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov.