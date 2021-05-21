11:29
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

Dastan Dogoev appointed Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, based on Article 4 of the law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by referendum on April 11, 2021, Dastan Dogoev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Digital Development. Presidential press service reported.

Dastan Dogoev replaced Azamat Dyikanbaev, who was detained for extortion of a large sum of money.

The new Deputy Prime Minister will turn 35 in August. He is a Kingston University graduate with a BA in Business Administration. In May 2019, he was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications. He worked as an Advisor to Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link: https://24.kg/english/194743/
views: 105
Print
Related
Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
Artem Novikov appointed Chairman of Board of Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Esen Sherbotoev appointed head of Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Presidential Executive Office
Nurai Mars appointed Chief Spokesperson for President
New Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Elchibek Zhantaev appointed Director of State Agency for Regional Development
New Plenipotentiary Representative of Cabinet in Issyk-Kul region appointed
New head of State Material Reserves Fund appointed
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
10:54
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolt...
10:36
Dastan Dogoev appointed Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan
10:23
Azamat Dyikanbaev relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
10:16
National Bank comments on purchase of gold from Kumtor
20 May, Thursday
17:23
Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region
17:10
Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF
16:32
State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud
16:00
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
15:58
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor