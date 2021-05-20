15:37
USD 83.98
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.14
English

Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Digital Development Azamat Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of extortion of money. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Related news
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers summoned for interrogation
Pre-trial proceedings have begun at the request of a representative of a foreign company implementing the second stage of Safe City project on the fact of extortion of money on an especially large scale for extension of time of performance of contract on the mentioned project.

Azamat Dyikanbaev was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

«In the near future, Azamat Dyikanbaev will be notified of suspicion of committing this crime, and the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure against him,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Azamat Dyikanbaev was summoned for interrogation today.
link: https://24.kg/english/194657/
views: 104
Print
Related
Melis Aspekov: Jeenbekovs funded Japarov's election campaign
Criminal investigators and their accomplice detained for bribe extortion
Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion
Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for bribe extortion
Accounts Chamber employee extorts bribe from head of rural district in Naryn
Major case investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained
Policeman detained for bribe extortion in Nookat
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Thursday
15:28
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending coun...
15:24
Akylbek Japarov comments on amendments to Water Code
15:12
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion
14:51
Tengiz Bolturik tells about plans for operation of Kumtor mine
14:39
External manager promises to pay salary to Kumtor employees