Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Digital Development Azamat Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of extortion of money. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
Azamat Dyikanbaev was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.
«In the near future, Azamat Dyikanbaev will be notified of suspicion of committing this crime, and the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure against him,» the State Committee for National Security said.
Azamat Dyikanbaev was summoned for interrogation today.