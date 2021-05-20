Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Digital Development Azamat Dyikanbaev was detained on suspicion of extortion of money. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun at the request of a representative of a foreign company implementing the second stage of Safe City project on the fact of extortion of money on an especially large scale for extension of time of performance of contract on the mentioned project.

Azamat Dyikanbaev was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

«In the near future, Azamat Dyikanbaev will be notified of suspicion of committing this crime, and the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure against him,» the State Committee for National Security said.

Azamat Dyikanbaev was summoned for interrogation today.