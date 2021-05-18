16:15
Centerra Gold announces restrictions on shares held by Kyrgyzaltyn

«As a result of the recent events in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, together with its affiliates, are prohibited from transferring or encumbering any common shares of the company or exercising any voting rights attached to Centerra shares,» Centerra Gold Inc. said in a statement.

Dividends or distributions on Centerra shares that would otherwise be payable to Kyrgyzaltyn or its affiliates will be donated to the company to the extent such dividends or distributions can be attributed reasonably to Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) (or its assets or operations) or distributions from KGC.

Kyrgyzaltyn JSC and its affiliates are also not entitled to any dissent rights in respect of their Centerra shares should such rights arise.

These prohibitions and restrictions are provided for under the 2009 Shareholders Agreement between Centerra and Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, the state-owned entity through which the Kyrgyz Republic owns approximately 26% of the Centerra shares, and their duration cannot currently be determined.

The company does not intend to make any further public comments regarding this matter unless required by law.

The company has accepted the resignation of Tengiz Bolturuk as a director of Centerra with immediate effect on the basis that Mr. Bolturuk is unable to discharge his fiduciary and similar duties and obligations to the Company.

Tengiz Bolturuk joined the Centerra Board of Directors in December 2020 as a nominee of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC.

The company is conducting an investigation into recent statements by Mr. Bolturuk regarding his involvement in, and support for, the events ongoing in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the involvement of, and coordination with, others.
