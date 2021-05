Director of the National Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation Zhamal Ashimov has resigned. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Health in connection with the end of his five-year term as director of the institute.

Zhamal Ashimov was appointed the head of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation on June 29, 2016.